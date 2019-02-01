New Zealand, Ireland and defending champions Australia topped their pools after a day of upsets at the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series event in Sydney.

The only side with a perfect record were New Zealand, who have now won 33 consecutive matches on the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series since their Cup final loss to Australia in Sydney a year ago.

They started their campaign at Spotless Stadium by beating Papua New Guinea 38-5 before defeating France 31-7 and England 29-0.

Their reward is a Cup quarter-final with Canada, the side they beat in the final in the Dubai in November, after the North Americans narrowly edged out England for the second-best third-placed team spot in the last eight.

The Canadians overcame Fiji 36-12 in their Pool B opener before losing 15-14 against Ireland and 12-7 against Russia.

Russia's win earned them a meeting with the United States, who bounced back from a surprise 21-14 loss to Spain to beat Australia 19-12 and finish second in Pool C behind their opponents.

Australia had earlier defeated Spain 19-0 and China 24-7 and are now scheduled to face Pool A runners-up France in the quarter-finals.

Ireland won Pool B after their two other matches saw them draw 7-7 with Russia and overcome Fiji 24-19.

Awaiting them in the last eight is set to be Spain, who were one of three teams level on seven points in Pool C but with a worse points difference than Australia and the US.

All four quarter-final ties are due to take place tomorrow and will be immediately followed by the semi-finals.

The final is scheduled to be held on Sunday (February 3).

In the Challenge Trophy, England will play Papua New Guinea in tomorrow's first women's match.

It will be followed by Fiji's encounter with China.

The two winning teams will contest the final, while the two losing sides will meet in the 11th-place play-off.

The men's competition is also set to get underway tomorrow, with Australia again looking to retain their title.

Challenging them will be Olympic champions Fiji, winners of the last two tournaments in Cape Town and Hamilton, and New Zealand, who triumphed at the season opener in Dubai.

The US will also be aiming to end their streak of finishing as runners-up, having done so at the past three events.

Australia will be competing against South Africa, Argentina and Tonga in Pool D, with Fiji up against Samoa, England and Japan in Pool A.

New Zealand are in Pool C alongside Scotland, Spain and Wales, while Pool B is made up of the US, Canada, Kenya and France.

Following the conclusion of the pool matches, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are due to take place.