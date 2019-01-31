More than 300 wrestlers have registered to compete at the Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane in Nice, which begins tomorrow.

Greco-Roman, freestyle and women's wrestling is all part of the schedule at the Salle Serge Leyrit.

It will be the 45th edition of the prestigious event, regarded as an International Tournament by United World Wrestling and not part of its ranking series.

Thirty countries will be represented, including hosts France, United States, Russia, Armenia, Belarus and South Korea.

Women's competition will begin the event tomorrow, before freestyle on Saturday (February 2) and Greco-Roman to round-off the proceedings on Sunday (February 3).

The event is named after French Olympic wrestling champion Henri Deglane, left ©Getty Images

The event is named after Deglane, who won Olympic gold for France in the heavyweight category at their home Paris Games in 1924.

Deglane also won world and European titles and died at the age of 73 in 1975.

Another International Tournament will also begin tomorrow in Turkey.

The Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan event in Istanbul is just for Greco-Roman competitors and will also last three days.

Action will take place at the Bağcılar Olimpic Sports Hall.