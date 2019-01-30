World Taekwondo has received a cash donation of $90,000 (£70,000/€80,000) from the Asia Development Foundation (ADF).

The cash will be used to help "empower the powerless" in developing Asian countries through taekwondo.

ADF executive director Cho Nam-chul presented a cheque to World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

Half of the money will go towards the Taekwondo Cares project in Nepal which provides education and training for female domestic violence victims, prison inmates and students.

The other half will go development projects in countries including Cambodia and Sri Lanka.

World Taekwondo signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ADF, the International Center for Korean Culture and Seoul-based social organisation GCS International last year.

The money will help with projects in Asian nations including Cambodia ©Getty Images

The deal aims to promote taekwondo and the Korean language.

Founded in the 1960s, the ADF works to boost economic growth and help those in need in Asia.

"In cooperation with Asian World Taekwondo member nations, WT will do its utmost to use the ADF funds for orphans, reformatory inmates and victims of natural disasters in Asian countries in the most transparent manner, thus giving them hope and dreams," said Choue.

Cho added: "I hope our cooperative relations with WT will be further strengthened through a successful operation of the ADF-funded WT Taekwondo Cares projects."