Italy's Elia Viviani won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race in Geelong after finishing as runner-up at last year's event.

Viviani had come second to Australia's Jay McCarthy last year, but this time beat another home rider to secure victory at the International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour race.

He finished a split second in front of Caleb Ewan, winning the 163 kilometre race in 3 hours 54min 35sec.

This follows his success in the opening stage of last week's Tour Down Under.

South Africa's Daryl Impey, the winner of the Tour Down Under, was third, while defending champion McCarthy finished in eighth.

Viviani relied on his Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mates to close down attacks during the final lap.

Italian rider Elia Viviani won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race in Geelong, with Australia's Caleb Ewan finishing second ©Getty Images

A kilometre from the finish line, team-mate Michael Morkov of Denmark provided a lead-out for Viviani while Ewan, riding for Lotto–Soudal, was boxed in by other riders.

"There were two second places of last year that I wanted to improve in 2019, and this was one of them," Viviani said afterwards.

"Always when I'm asked about my amazing 2018, there are two second places I don't like - this race and Ghent Wevelgem.

"It's the best way to start the season."

The next UCI WorldTour event will be the UAE Tour, starting on Al Hudayriat Island in the United Arab Emirates on February 24.