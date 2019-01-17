Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the third stage of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Tour Down Under to place pressure on event leader Paddy Bevin of New Zealand who is currently only one second ahead.

Sagan, a three-time world champion, broke away from Spain's Luis León Sánchez and South Africa's Daryl Impey in the final sprint to win the third stage in 3 hours 46.06min.

The first two stages of the event had been reduced in length due to the race's heat protocol but teams decided to keep the third stage at a distance of 146.2 kilometres from Lobethal to Uraidla.

Impey led the final attack of the race with 1000 metres to go, followed by Sagan and then Sánchez.

Sagan, riding for Bora–Hansgrohe, managed to overtake the South African and then hold off a strong sprint from Sánchez to cross the line in first place.

The result very nearly mirrors last year's at the same stage, with Sagan winning, Impey in second and Sánchez third in 2018.

"As we passed the last climb, I thought it was going to be the same as last year," said Sagan.

"It was almost a copy-paper result from last year.

"It's much better to have some experience in finales like this.

"But in the end, Sánchez was also very close to winning."

Despite Sagan's victory, second stage winner Bevin still leads overall with 10.20.09 after finishing fifth today.

Sagan is one second behind, while Sánchez is a further eight seconds behind.

The fourth stage, consisting of 129.2km from Unley to CampbellTown, will take place tomorrow.

The Australian race is the first on the UCI WorldTour calendar.