The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) say they are "deeply saddened" by the passing of long-time IPC volunteer Jean Stone MBE.

Stone witnessed the first Paralympic Games in Rome in 1960 as a staff member on the British team and went on to become an active member of the Paralympic Movement.

A recipient of the Paralympic Order in 2003, Stone helped create the IPC's Sports Technical Structures when the body was founded in 1989 and remained as secretary of the IPC Sports Council for many years.

The IPC described her contribution to the Movement as "fundamental" to its success.

"The Paralympic Movement has lost a great and exceptional friend," IPC President Andrew Parsons said.

"Jean was a pioneer, a well loved figurehead who did so much for developing Paralympic sport and the Paralympic Movement.

"There is nothing Jean did not know about the Paralympic Movement and her work and dedication transformed the lives of so many, many people."

Jean Stone became heavily involved with the Paralympic Movement after witnessing the first Paralympic Games in 1960 ©Getty Images

As well as working with the IPC, Stone was also a Board member of Wheelpower, an independent foundation promoting disability sport across the United Kingdom.

She is a member of the Scottish Disability Sport Hall of Fame and was a founding member of the Scottish Paraplegic Association.

In 1962, following the National Stoke Mandeville Games, she wrote to the Government asking for recognition "of the welfare and sporting activities of the disabled" in Scotland.

As a consequence of the letter a Scottish branch of the British Sports Association for the Disabled was formed in 1963.

Former IPC President Sir Phillip Craven added his condolences.

"Jean Stone was a very long-term trooper for the Paralympic Movement and formed one of its strongest pillars," he said.

"She will be sadly missed and always loved."