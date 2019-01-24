The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced it will be moving to a new headquarters, 500 metres away from its current home in Bonn.

Talks have been held with the City of Bonn, the State Government of North Rhine-Westphalia and the German Federal Government to find a new base for the organisation.

It has now been confirmed that the IPC will takeover the former State Representation building on Dahlmannstrasse.

They will move in from January 2020 with the switch continuing the IPC's 20-year stay in Bonn.

The IPC say the move is for the "long term" with their new building next to the River Rhine and adjacent to Bonn's World Conference Centre.

Around 150 employees will be able to work there and will be moving just 500m from the IPC's current headquarters on Adenauerallee.

The IPC rubber-stamped the switch at their Governing Board meeting which began today in London.

"The IPC and its employees are extremely proud to have called Bonn and North Rhine-Westphalia our home for the last 20 years and we are absolutely delighted and hugely excited at the prospect of moving to new headquarters next year," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"The IPC is hugely grateful to the State Government of NRW for their commitment and support and are looking forward to our future co-operation.

Andrew Parsons said there were "ambitious plans" for the new headquarters ©Getty Images

"Since establishing our foundations in Bonn in 1999, our team has grown significantly helping to amplify the impact of the work we undertake transforming the lives of millions of persons with disabilities around the world.

"By relocating to the former State Representation, we believe we can continue advancing the Paralympic Movement, create a stronger connection between the IPC, the city and the State, and further our work making for a more inclusive society through Para-sport.

"We have ambitious plans for our new headquarters which will benefit schools, the local community and the whole Paralympic Movement.

"We are eagerly looking forward to the move."

The London meetings, which will last for four days, will also cover other key Paralympic sport issues.

This includes the current suspension of Russia, the Beijing 2022 medal events and the Paris 2024 sport programme.

The status of this year's World Para Swimming Championships in Malaysia will also be debated with the host nation refusing to allow Israeli athletes entry to compete.

