Russia has avoided further punishment from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) despite missing the deadline to hand over access to data at the Moscow Laboratory as the Executive Committee decided against reimposing the suspension on the country today.

WADA confirmed its Executive Committee had accepted an endorsement of the recommendation from the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) should not be sanctioned for the missed deadline.

The organisation warned, however, that the CRC would recommended WADA pursues the "severest sanctions possible" if the data retrieved from the laboratory is found to have been tampered with.

The intelligence and investigations department, which is overseeing the authentication process, will submit progress reports to the CRC every two weeks.

