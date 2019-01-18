Sports compression manufacturer SKINS has filed for bankruptcy with the Swiss Court, chairman Jaimie Fuller has announced.

A Trustee will be appointed to assume responsibility for the company with almost immediate effect.

In a statement entitled "Farewell from Jaimie", Fuller insisted both he and his management team have left "no stone unturned" in an effort to avoid filing for bankruptcy.

"I apologise unreservedly to all those affected by it," he said.

"I am enormously regretful and sad that it has got to this point.

"Even as late as Wednesday (January 16), it looked like there was an option for avoiding this action but events conspired against us and left us with no option at all.

"SKINS as a brand will not disappear; the brand will merely change ownership; and those of you who love and already wear SKINS will still be able to buy the products.

"SKINS is a genuine pacesetter.

"We led the creation and manufacture of sports compression wear, and we pride ourselves on continuing to lead the sports performance category in terms of innovation and performance."

Fuller claimed there have been "many contributing factors" to reaching the bankruptcy stage, as well as mistakes he has made along the way.

SKINS attempted to help level the playing field on-and-off the field through championing important issues.

It claims it tried to hold sport to account for in areas including good sportsmanship, dedication, commitment and integrity.

He has positioned himself as an advocate of rooting out corruption in sport, backing the NewFIFANow campaign group, which called for widespread reform at FIFA.

SKINS has held numerous sporting organisations to account, including FIFA ©Getty Images

"What has brought us to this point really started 11 years ago," Fuller said.

"When the global financial crisis hit in 2008, I sold a portion of SKINS to a private equity firm.

"I also made a lousy deal.

"When the GFC was over, I had to get out of the private equity arrangement.

"To do so, we borrowed heavily, and with the help of a Japanese partner we managed to buy out the private equity shareholders.

"To my enormous regret, those borrowings have become unsustainable and while we have been working for some time now to try to avoid what is happening today, in the end there was no choice."

Fuller bought into SKINS about 17 years ago because he wanted to get into sport.

The Australian claimed SKINS had affected change in sports such as football and cycling and had held the likes of the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency to account "when others were not willing to hold a light" to the organisations.

"We helped change world cycling governance," he said.

"We helped bring attention to the issue of drugs in sport, and how sport should deal with it.

"We highlighted the hypocrisy of FIFA’s sponsors in supporting a World Cup that would be built on the back of migrant labour.

"We helped call out the dodgy decisions of FIFA, long before the FIFA arrests.

"We helped bring greater awareness of homophobia in sport through our #RainbowLaces campaign in Australia.

"We helped champion greater gender equity in sport, and focus attention on the importance of fans as people, not just 'metrics'."