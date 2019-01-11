Stockholm's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games is now an official joint effort between with Åre as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed receipt of the Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo and Swedish candidature files here today.

The two candidates submitted their bid books to the IOC by today's deadline, marking the latest milestone in the race to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Government guarantees, the main concern hanging over the the two bids, were initially thought to be absent from both files but the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) claimed it had received the required support yesterday.

The extent of the assurances from the Italian Government, which originally refused to underwrite the bid, is not yet clear.

The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) claim the majority of the Stockholm City Council are behind the joint candidacy from the two cities.

It comes after a local Government reshuffle in October saw the Green Party and the centre-right Alliance parties join forces and declare the city would not host the Games, which led to fears the SOK would have to withdraw.

"With these two traditional sports countries as candidates, we see the very positive impact of the Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms," Romanian IOC member Octavian Morariu, chairman of the 2026 Evaluation Commission, said.

"Both countries have vast experience in organising World Cups and World Championships, with existing infrastructure and experienced operators.

"This has allowed the candidates to reduce the investment needed and increase the sustainability of their projects."

In a statement, the IOC claimed the names of the candidatures "reflect the projects and their maximum use of existing, traditional winter sports venues".

The SOK bid was initially named Stockholm 2026, although Åre, scheduled to host next year's Alpine Skiing World Championships, was already included as part of the bid.

Åre will play host to Alpine events should the joint Swedish candidacy securing the hosting rights for the 2026 Games.

