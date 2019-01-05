Ethiopia's pair of Selemon Barega and Hagos Gebrhiwet will return to action tomorrow when the Campaccio Cross Country, an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Cross Country Permit meeting, goes ahead in San Giorgio su Legnano in Italy.

Eighteen-year-old Barega has not raced since the IAAF Diamond League final in Brussels in August, when he became the fourth fastest 5,000 metre runner of all time with mark of 12min 43.02sec.

The 2016 Olympic 5,000m bronze medallist Gebrhiwet will also be making his return.

It will be the third time the two compatriots have raced against each other having previously met at last year's IAAF World Indoor Championships and the Diamond League Final.

On both occasions it was Barega who came out on top.

The Kenyan challenge tomorrow will be led by steeplechase specialist Benjamin Kigen, who beat Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto in the Eugene leg of the Diamond League last year, while another contender will be Turkey’s Aras Kaya, who won the European Cross Country title in 2016.

Turkey's Yasemin Can is considered the favourite for the women's race ©Getty Images

Italian hopes will be carried by Yeman Crippa and Yohannes Chiappinelli, who both won medals at last year's European Championships in Berlin.

Another highly-rated Italian set to take part is the 2014 European marathon champion Daniele Meucci.

At the 2018 edition of the Campaccio Cross Country, Crippa finished sixth.

The favourite in the women's race is Turkey's Yasemin Can, who won her third consecutive European cross-country title last month.

She will face Kenya's Norah Jeruto Tanui, who last January won the Vallagarina Cross Country in Roverelo.

Another Kenyan also looking to perform well will be 19-year-old Gloria Kite who has already won once and finished second once on the IAAF Cross Country Permit circuit this season.