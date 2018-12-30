Christian Ahlmann of Germany won the ninth leg of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Longines Jumping World Cup Western European League in Mechelen.

Ahlmann, riding Clintrexo Z, finished the course in 39.87sec to win the World Cup event at the Nekkerhal Exhibition Centre.

In second was Olympic gold medalist Kevin Staut of France, who recorded a time of 40.98 on Edesa's Canary.

Harrie Smolders of The Netherlands, riding Don VHP Z, finished in third place in a time of 41.42.

Ahlmann is now in sixth place in the overall rankings with 46 points, with his place at the World Cup Final in Gothenburg next April looking comfortable.

Staut has moved into third place in the rankings with 51 points.

"This was my goal coming here - not to be second but to gain more points to get to the Final," he said.

Switzerland's Steve Guerdat currently tops the standings on 58 points, while Germany's Daniel Deusser is second with 51.

There are now four more qualifying events taking place until the final, with the next due to take place in the Swiss city of Basel from January 10 to 13.