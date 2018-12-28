Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii has filed an appeal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to ban him for four-years after he tested positive at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Krushelnitckii and wife Anastasia Bryzgalova were stripped of their Olympic mixed doubles bronze medals as a result of the positive test for heart attack drug meldonium.

The duo, part of the neutral Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) delegation at Pyeongchang 2018, lost their medal after an appeal to the CAS was dropped.

It was believed that the case was dropped as part of a deal for Russia to march under their own flag at the Closing Ceremony.

The World Curling Federation (WCF) had passed a motion to allow the CAS Anti-Doping Division at the Games to determine further disciplinary sanctions.

The CAS then banned him for four years.

Andrey Mitkov, Krushelnitckii's agent, confirmed the appeal to the the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division in a post on Facebook.

Russian Curling Federation President Dmitry Svishchev had earlier claimed the athlete would contest the four-year suspension handed down by the CAS.

Krushelnickii’s ban is backdated to February 12, the date where he accepted his provisional suspension, and he will not be free to return to the sport until 2022.

He is almost certain to miss the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, which get underway on February 4 and conclude on February 20, unless his appeal is successful.

The confirmation marks the latest development in a case which included claims that an unidentified person may have spiked Krushelnitckii’s samples.

The bronze medals stripped from the Russian pair following the failed test were awarded to Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, who they had beaten in the play-off for the bronze medal.

Krushelnitckii was one of two athletes representing the OAR team to fail drugs tests at February's Games in Pyeongchang.

Russian bobsleigh athlete Nadezhda Sergeeva accepted an eight month suspension in October following her positive test for trimetazidine, a drug usually used to treat angina.