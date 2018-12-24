A new judo dojo financed by the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports has opened in the Maheba refugee settlement, close to the Zambian capital of Lusaka.

The venue was opened by the International Judo Federation Judo for Peace director Nicolas Messner and the President of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia Alfred Foloko, also the President of the Zambian Judo Association (ZJA).

They were accompanied by Executive Committee members of the ZJA, representatives of the Zambian Government, local authorities, camp leaders and a delegate from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The judo project in Maheba began in November 2016, with the help of the Olympic Solidarity programme.

By November 2017, 100 members were involved and it was decided after a Judo for Peace commission that a dojo should be built to accommodate the needs of the programme.

President of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia and President of the Zambian Judo Association Alfred Foloko attended the opening of a new dojo in the Maheba refugee camp ©IJF

"We had a very beautiful day in Maheba," Foloko said.

"We saw a lot of smiles on the faces of those young people who witnessed many traumas.

"Judo has the incredible capacity to give back hope.

"I told to the audience that if their dream was once broken, it was not destroyed and judo will help them to dream again.

"This dojo is their new home and they have to make it beautiful and keep it in good condition to welcome more and more people.

"We are going to keep supporting the programme in Maheba, before we will also move on to other places that need our support.

"Sport is an incredible tool and especially judo.

"Once you enter into the dojo, there is no difference any more, we are all the same and we speak one single language, which is judo."