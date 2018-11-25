Japan continued to dominate at their home International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Slam as the final five weight categories were contested at the Maruzen Intec Arena in Osaka.

Ruika Sato began Japan’s gold medal haul with victory in the women’s under-78 kilograms event.

The Asian Games champion won her fifth Grand Slam title by beating team-mate and former world champion Mami Umeki in the gold medal match.

Cuba’s Kaliema Antomarchi prevented a total Japanese clean sweep of the medals by taking bronze alongside Japan’s Shori Hamada.

Shoichiro Mukai continued Japan’s success as he took the gold medal in the men’s under-90kg category.

The Paris Grand Slam champion defeated The Netherlands' Noel Van T’ End in golden score after each athlete went on the attack in the final.

Deadlock reigned in normal time as neither judoka was able to score but the Japanese competitor eventually took the victory as Van T End was penalised for his third and final shido after 19 seconds of additional time.

Japan’s Sanshiro Murao and Germany’s Eduard Trippel won the bronze medals.

Former world champion Aaron Wolf returned to top form in the men’s under-100kg competition as he claimed Japan’s third gold on the final day.

Wolf faced world number 73 Shady Elnahas of Canada in the final as the Grand Slam debutant battled his way through much higher ranked opposition.

Former world champion @maronaaron0225 (JPN) defeats Shady ELNAHAS (CAN) with a perfectly timed o-uchi-gari to win his first Grand Slam gold medal!



Watch #JudoOsaka2018 at https://t.co/Gupw1ahon6 pic.twitter.com/5I6vxVUHSC — Int. Judo Federation (@IntJudoFed) November 25, 2018

Elnahas could not overcome Wolf in the final as the home athlete threw with a ko-soto for waza-ari and then ended the match with an o-uchi-gara.

Portugal’s Jorge Fonseca and Japan’s Kentaro Iida took the bronze medals.

In the heaviest weight categories, The Netherlands and Cuba prevailed in the men’s and women’s events respectively.

In the women’s draw, Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz was victorious in the over-78kg event as she won her second consecutive title on the IJF World Tour.

The World Championships silver medallist forced three shidos from her Japanese opponent Akira Sone in the final to take her 12th Grand Slam medal.

World champion Sarah Asahina lost out to Sone in the semi-finals but bounced back to take bronze alongside team-mate Nami Inamori.

In the final contest of the day, Henk Grol topped the podium in the men’s over-100kg competition after defeating the under-100kg Olympic champion Lukáš Krpálek of the Czech Republic.

Grol had a tough draw, facing world champion Guram Tushishvili of Georgia in the opening round, but prevailed to take his first title on the IJF World Tour since 2014.

Japan did not fail to step up to the podium in any of today’s finals as Kokoro Kaguera took the bronze medal alongside Russia’s Tamerlan Bashaev.

