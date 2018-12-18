Lima 2019 have launched a campaign to publicise the Pan and Parapan American Games as well as highlighting legacy aims.

The campaign was launched as part of the reveal of the Games slogan last week, which was revealed to be "Let's all play".

Lima 2019 claimed the slogan is "direct, inclusive, motivating and historically significant".

The campaign was developed as part of the slogan, with organisers asserting that nobody can be left out of the sports celebration.

It is hoped the campaign will highlight that all cultures of the Americas will compete at the Games, while promoting the involvement of athletes, volunteers and the general public.

A video was launched to highlight the unity, with Lima 2019 claiming the 3D animation celebrates the "greatness and identity of our continent".

The 3D animation will be used throughout the campaign and will invite people to participate and embrace the Games.

It is claimed the animation also shows the "imaginary journey from the past to the present, taking the concept of cultures linked to the present."

The video features some of the Americas’ most iconic landscapes, celebrating all of the different cultures from the countries competing in the Games.

"In this way, the generation of attitudes, feelings of identification and pride as the host country of the Games will be motivated," Lima 2019 state.

"This campaign will awaken the interest of Peruvians and Peruvians to obtain more information about the most important multi-sport event in the continent.

"Likewise, it will make possible the identification of the population with Lima 2019 and Milco, the official mascot of the Games."

It is hoped the video also encourages Peruvians to welcome the delegations of the 40 competing nations and territories and ensure they play a part in the Games.

This is either through buying tickets, helping volunteers and respecting rules, it is claimed.

The Pan American Games are due to run from July 26 to August 11.

It will be followed by the Parapan American Games from August 23 until September 1.