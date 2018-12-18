Officials from the Croatian and Iranian Olympic Committees have held talks over potential cooperation in various sports.

The Croatian Olympic Committee (COO) held a meeting at their headquarters in Zagreb with Reza Salehi Amiri, National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran President.

It was claimed that the meeting saw discussions over possible collaborations in sports, including football, taekwondo and wrestling.

The latter is Iran's historically strongest Olympic sport, with 43 of the country's 69 medals having come in wrestling.

This included six medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Iran have also won six medals in taekwondo.

Along with COC President Zlatko Mateša, the meeting was also attended by Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reza Sadegh and Croatian Football Federation President Davor Suker.

According to the Tehran Times, an agreement was reached to have sport exchanges between athletes and coaches.

Croatian Football Federation President Davor Suker reportedly expressed support to holding friendly matches with Iran ©Getty Images

"Croatia's sport has improved a lot in the recent years," Salehi Amiri was quoted as saying.

"For example, the country's football advanced to the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and they can be a role model for others.

"Iran also is strong in some sports and our athletes have performed well in Asia and in the world.

"But we believe that we need to strengthen our sports in the future."

Suker reportedly expressed an interest in visiting Iran.

He was also said to have supported an idea that one of Croatia’s national youth teams plays a friendly against Iran's potential 2020 Olympic Games squad.

Iran have competed in football at four Olympic Games, but have not done so since Montreal 1976.

The country's national team have qualified for the last two men's FIFA World Cup tournaments.