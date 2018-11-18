Tsinghua University and Huaqiao University from China won the women's and men's competitions at the 3x3 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University League Finals.

Tsinghua University started the day with a 20-16 win over Japan's Takushoku University in the quarter-finals before beating the defending champions, Chinese Culture University, 18-14 in the semi-final.

In the final they came up against Ukraine's Vasyl Stefanyk University, a game they won 17-14.

Chinese Culture University won the bronze medal after they overcame the University of Ljubljana 17-15.

The complete final podium for the 3x3 FISU World University League Finals ©FISU

Huaqiao University comfortably defeated defending champions Mon-Altius Physical Education Institute 21-8 in the quarter-finals and Lithuania's Vytautas Magnus University 21-12 in the semis.

After falling behind to Canada's McGill University in the final, Huaqiao University turned the game around to win 21-15.

The bronze medal went to Vytautus Magnus University following their victory over New Zealand’s University of Auckland 21-16.