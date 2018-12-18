Sixty people took part in the newest course being run as part of the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) Academy.

The "high intensity" training course took place in the Dominican Republic's capital city Santo Domingo.

Taking place in the Bodyshop facilities in Arroyohondo, the event was organised by Tony Peña who is serving as the Dominican Republic Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation President.

In addition, Guerino Recchiuti was on hand to serve as the manager of the event.

Jose Maria Garcia also attended as a teacher from the IFBB.

The IFBB Academy is an "extensive educational programme that provides certifications for bodybuilding, fitness, health and sport related individuals from a variety of academic and professional backgrounds".

One of the main goals of the IFBB Academy is to "provide a unique educational programme for coaches, personal trainers and health and fitness professionals worldwide that offers academically exceptional courses and at the same time incorporates the prestige and acknowledgement deriving from the IFBB name".