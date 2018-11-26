The International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) has announced the second Open Balkan Cup will take place in June next year after the inaugural competition was successfully held in Serbia.

The first Open Balkan Cup was held in Knjazevac on November 17 amid a busy schedule for IFBB competitors.

Despite this, male and female participants attended the competition from Bulgaria, Poland, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Montenegro, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia and it was considered a success.

The Cup was organised to mark the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Balkan Federation by its President, Nenad Vuckovic, and his brother Milan, with the support of IFBB President Rafael Santonja.

President of the Balkan Federation, Nenad Vuckovic, and his brother Milan, organised the first Open Balkan Cup to mark the 30th anniversary of the organisation ©IFBB

It will now become an annual event, with the second Open Balkan Cup to be held from June 27 to 30.

The next edition will hold greater incentive to compete, with 12 elite pro cards up for grabs.

The Czech Republic's Pavel Cervinka was awarded the only elite pro card available at the first Open Balkan Cup after he was named overall winner of the men's bodybuilding event.