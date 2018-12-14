Reigning Olympic champions Mikael Kingsbury and Perrine Laffont will both be aiming to continue their dominance at the second leg of the International Ski Federation Moguls World Cup season in China.

Both skiers struck gold at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games in February and then also won at the 2018-2019 circuit's curtain-raiser in Ruka in Finland on December 7.

Single moguls action will begin the event at the Thaiwoo Ski Resort tomorrow, with dual moguls rounding off the event on Sunday (December 16).

Canada's Kingsbury has won the overall freestyle and moguls World Cup titles every year since 2012.

His success in the single moguls event in Ruka was his 50th World Cup title in all and he was this week named Canadian sportsperson of the year.

He is also unbeaten at Thaiwoo, winning all four events held there across 2016 and 2017.

Perrine Laffont is another looking for further victories in China ©Getty Images

France's Ben Cavet and Sweden's Walter Wallberg, second and third in Ruka respectively, will be among those hoping to break Kingsbury's stranglehold on the sport.

Australia's Olympic silver medallist Matt Graham will be another aiming to challenge.

Laffont won in Ruka in front of Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan and United States skier Jaelin Kauf respectively, with both minor medallists back to challenge her in China.

The French athlete is also the defending overall Moguls World Cup champion.

Canada's Olympic silver medallist Justine Dufour-Lapointe will be among others looking to stake a claim, as well as Australian Jakara Anthony and American Tess Johnson.