The International Ski Fedration Alpine World Cup is back in Europe this weekend with races in two classical sites, with the women competing in St. Moritz and the men in Val d’Isère.

Despite a very limited amount of natural snow, Val d’Isère has been able to prepare the race track for the tech events on “La Face De Bellevarde”, the legendary course that ends in the middle of the village.

The track is one of the most spectacular on the World Cup tour, with an average of 39.69 per cent gradient and reaching 70 per cent in its steepest section.

The giant slalom will be run tomorrow, with slalom scheduled for Sunday (December 9).

Last year, France’s Alexis Pinturault claimed victory in the giant slalom in front of his home crowd.

It was the only giant slalom of the season that was not won by Austria’s Marcel Hirscher.

Alexis Pinturault will defend his FIS Alpine World Cup giant slalom title on the home slopes of Val d'Isere ©Getty Images

The Olympic and world champion finished third behind Pinturault and Stefan Luitz.

In the slalom, however, Austria’s seven-tiimes overall World Cup winner gave no chance to his rivals as he won ahead of Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen and Sweden’s André Myhrer.

Public bib draws will be held on the Avenue Olympique today and tomorrow evening.

The women’s racing in St Moritz will feature the giant slalom tomorrow, and slalom and parallel slalom on Sunday.

The cancelled women's Ski World Cup races from Val d'Isère will be rescheduled in Val Gardena and Gröden on December 18 to 19.