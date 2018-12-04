Italy beat the United States 2-0 in the team-of-five final on the penultimate day of competition at the Men's World Tenpin Bowling Championships in Hong Kong.

In the best-of-three contest, the Italians won the first match 189-169 before taking the second 210-166 at the South China Athletic Association Bowling Centre.

They had earlier beaten Canada 176-162, 210-244, 190-179 in the semi-finals.

The US defeated Singapore 238-194, 216-189 in the other last-four encounter.

Both Canada and Singapore had to settle for the bronze medals.

The United States finished in the runners-up spot ©World Bowling/Twitter

The first round of the masters event also took place today.

Among the eight players advancing to round two was Finland’s Jari Ratia, who averaged 245 points in beating Japan’s Shogo Wada 214-203, 277-216.

Awaiting the 2008 World Ranking Masters champion in round two is America's Kyle Troup, one of the top eight-seeded qualifiers from the all-events standings.

Other winners today included Canada’s Mitch Hupe, a 221-201, 185-194, 258-224 victor over Thailand’s Yannaphon Larpapharat, and Indonesia’s trios silver medallist Ryan Leonard Lalisang, who defeated Colombia’s Manuel Otalora 246-204, 205-170.

Action in Hong Kong is due to end tomorrow with the conclusion of the masters event.