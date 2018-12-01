Muhammed Rafiq Ismail of Malaysia beat Canada's Dan MacLelland to win the singles final of the Men's World Tenpin Bowling Championships in Hong Kong.

Ismail narrowly defeated Kyle Troup of the United States in the semi-final after scoring 171 points to Troup's 170 at the South China Athletic Association Bowling Centre.

He managed to achieve a slightly more comfortable win in the final, recording 217 points while MacLelland got 204.

MacLelland had beaten Andrew Anderson of the United States to reach the final game, scoring 256 points which easily surpassed Anderson's total of 170.

The team of five event also got underway today, with Germany's Fabian Kloos, Pascal Winternheimer, Oliver Morig, Tobias Bording and Frank Drevenstedt currently topping qualification after achieving a total score of 3,200 points.

In second is the French team of Valentin Saulnier, Maximilien Fialon, Thibaut Lanos, Julien Sermand and Gaetan Mouveroux, who scored 3,195 points, closely followed by America's EJ Tackett, Kyle Troup, Jakob Butturff, Andrew Anderson and Tommy Jones on 3,191.

In the final semi-final position on 3,084 points is Indonesia's team of Ryan Leonard Lalisang, Hengki Hengki, Yeri Ramadona, Billy Muhammed Islam and Hardy Rachmadian.

The second day of qualifying is due to take place tomorrow and Monday (December 3) with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals on Tuesday (December 4).

Tomorrow is also scheduled to see the semi-finals and final of the doubles event.