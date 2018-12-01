Action began at the World Archery Indoor World Series event in Macau today, with the top seeds in all four divisions winning their first round matches.

With none of the winners from the first event in Strassen taking part in this competition at The Venetian, four other archers are guaranteed to achieve their first win of the series.

After today at least, the top seeds are on track to make the titles theirs.

In the men’s recurve draw the top seed Jean-Charles Valladont from France saw off Macau’s Chi Kin Jose Chan 6-0 and is now set to face Hong Kong’s Chiyuendaniel Ng in the next round.

Ng made it through today with a 7-3 win over another Macau archer, Yihan Tang.

In the men’s compound draw, top seed Mike Schloesser from The Netherlands beat Hong Kong’s Kai Him Mathew Cheung, 149-139.

India’s Shantanu Anand is now scheduled to be Schloesser’s second round opponent, after he beat team-mate Rishabh Yadav 143-142.

The finals in all four divisions of the World Archery Indoor World Series are set to take place in Macau tomorrow ©World Archery

On the women’s side of things, South Korea’s top seed in the recurve draw Su Jung Ryoo made it comfortably through today’s action with a 6-0 victory over Macau’s Niman Li.

In a draw dominated by players from Asia, she is now due face Hong Kong’s Wan Yi Lee, who beat Australia’s Kaye Duncan in a tighter contest 6-4.

In the women’s compound draw, Alexis Ruiz from the United States made it through without having to raise her bow.

The top seed had a bye through round one in what is the smallest draw in the competition.

Just 10 archers make up the competition.

In the quarter-finals Ruiz is due to face whoever wins a contest between Macau’s Qiuchi Ge and India’s Gurpreet Kaur.