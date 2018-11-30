The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has frozen the planning of the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 after it began an inquiry into the International Boxing Association (AIBA) which could end the governing body's right to organise the event.

A committee chaired by Executive Board member Nenad Lalovic will oversee the inquiry, which will assess AIBA's efforts in addressing "significant concerns" the IOC has previously outlined.

The outcomes could lead to AIBA being suspended but IOC sports director Kit McConnell claimed "the goal was still to have an Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020" and they would do everything they can to ensure it took place regardless of the moves made by the IOC.

McConnell revealed the inquiry would be conducted over the coming months before the findings are presented to the Executive Board prior the Session taking place in Lausanne next June.

The IOC Executive Board has the power to put forward a recommendation to the Session but the membership have the final say on the possible suspension of the embattled governing body under the Olympic Charter.

McConnell added the target was to have confirmation on whether there will be an Olympic boxing event - and who will organise it - by the Session in the Swiss city, due to be held just 15 months before the start of the Tokyo 2020.

It still remains possible an Olympic tournament could be held in Tokyo but without AIBA, an option which could become a reality if the Inquiry Committee recommends suspending the International Federation.

The Inquiry Committee also includes Emma Terho, an athlete representative who was elected as an IOC member at Pyeongchang 2018, and Richard Carrion, Thomas Bach's closest challenger in the Presidential race in 2013 and a financial expert.

Technical planning remains ongoing behind the scenes, McConnell added.

The qualification system for the boxing event at the 2020 Olympic Games is also on hold, along with ticket sales, contact between AIBA and the Organising Committee, test event planning and the finalisation of the competition schedule for the sport.

The IOC has lifted the suspension of Olympic Solidarity funding "on the condition that no funding can be applied for or paid through a national boxing federation".

AIBA, plunged into crisis following the election of Gafur Rakhimov as President against the demands of the IOC, has also been banned from using the Olympic rings and Tokyo 2020 logo.

Today's decision, which McConnell admitted was unprecedented, comes after AIBA failed to address the issues highlighted by the IOC regarding governance, financial management and the integrity of its competitions.

This includes lingering concerns over Rakhimov, described as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals" by the United States Treasury Department and who was comfortably elected as permanent AIBA President in Moscow earlier this month.

The IOC said the ongoing troubles within the Federation "requires further investigation and the opportunity for AIBA to respond to any findings".

Among the concerns raised are the fact that AIBA is unable to maintain or open a bank account in Switzerland, revealed by insidethegames last week.

The Lausanne-based Banque Cantonale Vaudoise closed AIBA's account owing to the "reputational risk" of being associated with the troubled worldwide governing body.

