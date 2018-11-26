Canadian clothing company Dynasty Apparel has extended their partnership with Curling Canada to become the official uniform partner until 2022.

Dynasty Apparel is owned by Canadian curler Colin Hodgson, who still competes for Reid Carruthers' defending Manitoba Men's Championship winning team from Winnipeg.

The contract means Dynasty will provide the Canadian team uniforms for all World Championship events, as well as the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

"Dynasty Apparel put together an outstanding and creative proposal and made it an easy decision for Curling Canada," said Katherine Henderson, Curling Canada's chief executive.

"Colin and his team have some great ideas and some proven uniform concepts and I'm positive they'll be well-received by players and fans alike."

.@DynastyCurling is so excited to announce that we are the Official Uniform Partner of @CurlingCanada through 2022! Share YOUR ideas on what to showcase on apparel that best represents the provinces & territories of Canada when teams participate in the #STOH2019 and #Brier2019! pic.twitter.com/AKkHoM8yIO — Dynasty Curling (@DynastyCurling) November 15, 2018

As well as the kitting out of the teams for international competitions, Dynasty will also outfit the teams competing in Curling Canada's Season of Champions events.

"We're thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Curling Canada and our athletes," said Hodgson, who is also the director of operations for the company.

"We've got a goal of making sure Canadian athletes look great on the world stage, in addition to providing clothing that will help them put together peak performances on the ice."

Canadian curlers have welcomed the announcement with two-time Olympic champion John Morris praising the designs.

"Dynasty gear is top notch and allows us to play in comfort all season long," he said.

"It also has an athletic feel that keeps us looking sharp on the ice."

The designs are not just for the elite athletes though, as fans can purchase their own online.