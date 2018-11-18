The International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix in The Hague came to an end today with five different countries winning the final five gold medals in The Netherlands.

On day three of the competition medal action took place in the men's under-90 kilogram class, the women's under-76kg, the men's under-100kg, the women's over-78kg and the men’s over 100kg.

Titles were claimed by judokas from Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, Russia and Serbia.

In the first final of the day, in the men's under-90kg division, Serbia's Aleksandar Kukolj beat Spain's Nikoloz Sherazadishvili by ippon, to finish what the IJF described as an "unbelievable performance".

The second final was then also won by ippon, but this time Russia claimed the gold through Antonina Shmeleva who beat France’s Sama Hawa Camara in the women's under-78kg class, while the third final in the men's under-100kg division was won by Israel's Peter Paltchik.

He beat Mikita Sviryo from Belarus with a strong takedown.

In the penultimate final of the day Belarus had another chance at gold, and this time they took it.

In the women's over-78kg event Maryna Slutskaya surpassed Cameroon's Hortence Vanessa Mballa Atangana to claim the gold.

The curtain then came down on the competition when Ukraine's Yakiv Khammo beat Romania's Vladut Simionescu in the men's heavyweight over-100kg final by ippon.

In terms of the number of medals won it was the hosts who had the most successful day, as The Netherlands picked up three bronzes.

Jesper Smink claimed one in the men's under-90kg class, while his compatriots Michael Korrel and Roy Meyer also grabbed one each in the men's under-100kg and over-100kg events respectively.