Great Britain’s national governing body for ski and snowboarding has announced they intend to rebrand the organisation to GB Snowsport which will bring together all disciplines, including Parasnowsport, under the same umbrella.

GB Snowsport have released a new logo to mark their change from British Ski and Snowboard and have reaffirmed their goal to become a top five snowsport nation by 2030.

"Great Britain is already a leading snowsport nation and today our new identity brings together these athletes under one brand," said GB Snowsport chief executive Vicky Gosling.

"We have created one elite team which will provide the support, welfare, resources and coaching our athletes need and which will allow them to achieve their goals and ambitions.

"Our new brand provides the focus required to make this happen.

"As we move into the next era of success on snow, as GB Snowsport, we do this with a singular mindset and a clear objective."

In the last eight years, British skiers and snowboarders have been on the podium in every discipline at either World Cup, World Championship or Junior World Championship level.

Charlotte Bankes has represented France at two Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

In addition to the rebranding, GB Snowsport has also announced that former French snowboard champion, Charlotte Bankes will be switching nationality to compete for Britain.

The three-time snowboard cross World Cup winner is also a two-time Olympian and world junior champion.

Born in England, the 23 year old’s move to her home nation has been approved by the International Ski Federation.

Bankes is due to represent Britain for the first time next week at a Europa Cup event in Austria before competing on the World Cup circuit and at February’s World Championships in Park City in Utah.

"A few years ago, and with the exception of our medal-winning Park and Pipe programme, we simply did not have the structures in place to support an athlete like Charlotte who might want to return to Great Britain and continue their elite progression," said Gosling.

"There would have been no reason for her to return home, but she can now see that it is the right time to be part of the GB Ski and Snowboard Cross Squad.

"Charlotte is only 23, currently ranked number four in the world, and has a great future ahead of her so we can’t be more pleased she’s decided to be part of GB Snowsport.

"It will also mean that other young snowboarders will benefit from training alongside a truly elite athlete."