The British Ski and Snowboard National Foundation (BSSNF) have announced a record number of grants issued to athletes.

This year, the BSSNF has allocated 13 grants to young athletes to help ease the financial burden of competing in their chosen sport.

An increase on the five individual grants given out last year, the funds will be used to subsidise travel, accommodation, training camps and equipment.

Recipients are nominated by their home nation’s governing bodies and are chosen based on where the money would have the most impact.

Sir John Ritblat, chairman of the Foundation, said: "It is great to see so many athletes being given assistance this year and I look forward to following their performances and progress over the course of the upcoming season.

"I would like to thank all of our generous donors without whom these grants would not be possible, as well as our commercial partners who are providing additional assistance to the super skiers and snowboarders."

Billy Morgan is one of Britain's most recognisable snowboarders and won a bronze medal at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

The BSSNF has established partnerships with Ellis Brigham, Natural Retreats and Altius Healthcare to continue supporting athletes.

The partners will be helping athletes through donations such as accessories, lift passes and physio support.

More than half of the recipients have been selected in the British team to attend the Freestyle Skiing and Snowboard Junior World Championships in New Zealand later this month.

The youngsters will hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Billy Morgan, who, at Pyeongchang earlier this year, won an Olympic bronze medal in the big air event.

In a further bid to support promising athletes, the Foundation has also given a grant to the futures project, which aids the development of under-18 skiers and snowboarders.

The National Foundation, established in 2016, is a grant-making charity which provides financial support for talented young skiers and snowboarders and funds grassroots projects to encourage participation.