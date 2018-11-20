Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee upset Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Mira Potkonen of Finland to secure her place in the lightweight semi-finals on day six of the 2018 International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Championships in New Delhi.

Seesondee, the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, was superb across the three rounds and triumphed 4-1 on points in one of the biggest surprises of the event at the Indian capital's KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Victory ensures her a second World Championships medal after the light welterweight bronze she won in Jeju in South Korea four years ago.

Standing between Seesondee and a place in the final, which will guarantee her a silver medal at the very least, is set to be South Korea’s Oh Yeonji, who beat Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson 5-0.

The other semi-final is scheduled to pit Ireland’s Kellie Anne Harrington against Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova.

Both fighters recorded 5-0 wins today at the expense of Canada’s Caroline Veyre and China’s Yang Wenlu respectively.

Another major shock was produced by Dutch featherweight Jemyma Betrian, who defeated Italy’s reigning world champion Alessia Mesiano 4-0 in a thrilling contest.

Boxers from 21 different nations have reached the semi-finals of the AIBA Women's World Championships ©AIBA

Today’s action also saw three nations secure their first-ever medals at an AIBA Women’s World Championships.

Mongolian bantamweight Nandintsetseg Myagmardulam, Welsh middleweight Lauren Price and Colombian light heavyweight Jessica Sinisterra have all reached the top four of their respective categories.

Myagmardulam overcame Morocco’s Zohra Ez Zahraoui 5-0, Price edged Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik 3-2 and Sinisterra beat home favourite Bhagyabati Kachari by the same scoreline.

A total of 21 nations from four continents are set to be represented in the semi-finals, scheduled to take place on Thursday (November 22) and Friday (November 23) following a rest day tomorrow.

AIBA claim the number showcases its strong efforts to develop women’s boxing around the world.

New Delhi is hosting the 10th edition of the AIBA Women’s World Championships.

Competition is due to conclude with the finals on Saturday (November 24).