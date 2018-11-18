Quarter-final line-ups have been confirmed in six different categories after the fourth day of action at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Championships in New Delhi, as hosts India advanced in three.

With action in the 48 kilogram light flyweight, 54kg bantamweight, 60kg lightweight, 69kg welterweight, 82kg light heavyweight and over-81kg heavyweight divisions, India advanced into the quarters at bantamweight, welterweight and light flyweight at the Indira Ghandi Sport Complex.

At bantamweight Manisha Moun beat the defending champion Dina Zholaman from Kazakhstan, while at welterweight Lovlina Borgohain triumphed over the 2014 gold medallist Atheyna Bylon from Panama.

India's third victory came from Mary Kom, who beat another Kazakh Aigerim Kassenayeva at light flyweight to edge closer to the medals.

Tomorrow preliminary bouts will take place across four more divisions ©AIBA

The hosts were by no means the only nation to have success today though.

Also at light flyweight, Romania's Steluta Duta, who won silver at the 2006 World Championships in the same city, has come back 12 years later and beat Mongolia's Jargalan Ochirbat today to advance.

Chinese Taipei's first ever female Olympian Nien-Chin Chen beat the top seed in the welterweight division Elina Gustafisson from Finland.

One more win in the next round against Canada’s Myriam Da Silva Rondeau would secure her a spot on the podium.