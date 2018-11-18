The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Council held their latest meeting which featured discussions using Facebook Live.

Peter Van de Vliet, the IPC's Medical and Scientific Director, held an hour long session using the social network, which allowed athletes around the world to ask him questions regarding classification.

After the session, the Council discussed anti-doping, the 2019 IPC Athletes' Forum and the creation of an online athletes' hub to make information and resources more accessible.

The IPC Athletes' Council held their latest session which featured a Facebook Live Q&A with the IPC's Medical and Scientific Director, Peter Van de Vliet ©IPC

The IPC's governance review was also considered with the organisation hoping to become more athlete-centered.

"We had a very productive two-and-a-half days discussing some extremely important topics that will serve us well in continuing to build a strong platform for creating an athlete-centered movement," said Chelsey Gotell, chairperson of the IPC Athletes' Council.

The meeting took place in the German city of Bonn where the IPC is headquartered.