The three pilots at the top of the 2018 Red Bull Air Race World Championship standings have flown to Texas for the season finale, with all three in with a chance of taking the title.

Michael Goulian, Martin Sonka and Matt Hall are all at the Texas Motor Speedway preparing for the final race of the season, after which one of them will be crowned the new world champion.

Australia's Hall has seven points to make up on his rivals heading into the race and to have a realistic chance of winning the overall Championship, he has to win the race.

"To have the best chance of winning it all this weekend, realistically we need to win the race, and the best way to spend our resources was to be here as early as possible," he said.

Top 3 arrive in Texas for World Championship decider 🏆👊 It's ON! #airrace pic.twitter.com/iukgUeCfO8 — Red Bull Air Race (@Redbullairrace) November 16, 2018

"Now we're ahead of the game, the team's relaxed, none of us are jet-lagged and we're ready to roll."

Goulian from the United States is the favourite on paper, with a seven-point lead over Hall and a five-point lead over Sonka from the Czech Republic, who has won three of the last four races.

He won last time out in the US as well, in October in Indianapolis, but the winner this time will receive 15 points, so any of the three pilots could win the trophy.

Qualification will take place tomorrow before the final race on Sunday (November 18).