The Red Bull Air Race will get underway at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) oval tomorrow with demonstrations and races both on the ground and in the air.

It’s the third consecutive year that the event has been staged at the IMS and IMS President J. Douglas Boles welcomed the event back.

“There’s nothing quite like the unique mixture of energy and creativity from Red Bull, and we’re happy to once again welcome some of their most incredible athletes to IMS during the Red Bull Air Race,” he said.

“These performances are always a great fan attraction and are part of the wide variety of activities that take place throughout the weekend both in the air and on the ground.”

The ground demonstrations will be performed by Geoff Aaron (motorcycle trials riding), Aaron Colton (motorcycle street freestyle riding) and Robbie Maddison (freestyle motocross with the SCSUNLIMITED team).

We're back at the @IMS, the #pylons are up and we're getting ready to race! 👊😎 #airrace pic.twitter.com/TP6QB3S0qa — Red Bull Air Race (@Redbullairrace) October 4, 2018

Most of the ground performances will be staged at activation zones in the IMS fan midway with the aerial performances above the Speedway infield.

The Master Class field includes American pilots Michael Goulian and Kirby Chambliss and the Master Class points leader Martin Sonka of the Czech Republic.

Sonka will try to become the first pilot to win four consecutive races.

In the Challenge Class, seven pilots are battling it out for the six spots at the season finale in Fort Worth in November.

Kenny Chiang currently sits at the top of the rankings, but faces the challenge of Kevin Coleman and Florian Bergér who have both raced at IMS before.

Saturday’s schedule includes Maddison’s freestyle motocross, Aaron in the moto trials and Colton will a freestyle street motorcycle performance.

The afternoon session focuses on the aerial events as Master and Challenger Class pilots will have a practice and then partake in the qualifying event.