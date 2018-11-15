The Netherlands' Paralympic silver medallists Lisa Bunschoten and Chris Vos have doubled their gold medal tally at their home World Para Snowboard World Cup event in Landgraaf.

The banked slalom event is the second World Cup of the season, following last week's competition in Dubai, and is being held at SnowWorld, an indoor ski slope.

Bunschoten took the spoils in the lower limb two impairment class two event today in a time of 45.98sec as Vos was victorious in the men’s lower limb one impairment class two.

Sandrine Hamel took another silver medal behind Bunschoten in 48.52 as the Canadian pipped Dutch snowboarder Renske van Beek.

Van Beek crossed the line in 48.85 for the bronze medal.

Dutch success continued with Vos’ dominance in his event, finishing almost three seconds ahead of his closest rival.

The Dutchman posted 42.72, a time silver medallist Reinhold Schett could not come close to.

The Austrian finished in 45.70 as the bronze medal was awarded to Croatia’s Bruno Bošnjak finishing in 46.11.

China's Sun Qi also doubled his gold medal haul at the World Cup event ©Getty Images

France’s Cecile Hernandez also added a second gold medal in the lower limb one impairment class two event.

Her time of 45.35 was so dominant that China’s Liu Yunhai took the silver 13.26 seconds off the pace.

Liu’s teammate Lu Jiangli managed to climb a step higher on the podium in the women’s upper limb impairment class two by taking gold in 46.61secs.

Compatriot Pang Qiaorong took home the silver medal in 46.69, while Poland’s Monika Kotzian’s 50.99 was enough for bronze.

After winning his first World Cup gold medal yesterday, China’s Sun Qi doubled his haul with another in the men’s lower limb two impairment class two.

He won in 39.92 ahead of Finland’s Matti Suur-Hamari in 40.14 and bronze medallist from Australia Ben Tudhope crossing the line in 40.94.

Australia took two more medals in the men’s upper limb impairment class two event as Simon Patmore and Sean Pollard took silver and bronze respectively.

Austria’s Patrick Mayrhofer won the event in 42.18, Patmore finishing in 42.60 and Pollard in 43.43.