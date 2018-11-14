A total of 32 teams are arriving in Xiamen in China as the International University Sports Federation (FISU) 3x3 basketball World University League Finals get underway.

Defending champions Mon-Altius Physical Education Institute of Mongolia have bolstered their team with four Summer Youth Olympians as they attempt to retain the men’s title.

All four of the Mongolian university team played for their country at this year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The reigning champions in the women’s tournament are also returning to defend their title.

The Chinese Culture University of Taipei players have arrived in Xiamen full of excitement.

"We actually killed it last year," the team said.

"But we will keep a sense of normalcy and modesty."

Players from the Chinese Culture University of Taipei are excited as they attempt to defend their title ©FISU

A group of 10 teams in the men’s and women’s tournament have come through qualifying events held in all five Olympic continents.

Teams from Huaqiao University and Peking University gained automatic qualification as the representatives of the hosts.

Wildcard teams have also been invited, like the 2016 men’s champions McGill University of Canada.

The fourth edition of the Championships will are due to conclude with the finals of Sunday (November 18).

Adding to the excitement is the fact the sport is set to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The event in China promises non-stop action as day one and two will host the first round robin group stages.

Day three will show the last 16 in action as well as a shootout contest for women and a slam-dunk contest for men, in between matches.