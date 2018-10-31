Preparations have begun for the second edition of the Bahrain Women's Day Sportsfest, scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 8 at Isa Sports City in Riffa.

The 10-day festival is being organised by the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) Women’s Sports Committee with the support of event specialists Out of the Box and is being held under the patronage of Shaikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa.

Shaikha Hayat is a member of Bahrain's Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and the BOC and is chair of the Bahrain Women's Sports Committee.

Shaikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, chair of the Bahrain Olympic Committee's chair of the Bahrain Women's Sports Committee, is the driving force of the Women's Day SportsFest ©BOC

Compared to last year’s inaugural edition, where only two sports were held, this year will see seven sports in total.

They are 3x3 basketball, cricket, futsal, handball, karate, taekwondo and volleyball.

Shaikha Hayat stressed the importance of having such a sports festival organised for the second consecutive year to celebrate Bahrain National Day.

3x3 basketball was among the sports contested at last year's Bahrain Women's Day Sportsfest ©BOC

She attributed this to the hard work of the BOC Women’s Sports committee, which seeks to develop women’s activities in different sports in Bahrain.

Shaikha Hayat added that the interest in women's sport was growing year by year and that the Women’s Day Sportsfest provided a friendly but competitive environment for women to show their playing skills in a variety of sports.