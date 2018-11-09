The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the International Ski Federation (FIS) have signed a new agreement to aid the governing of Para-snow sports.

It includes a new sub-committee of the FIS dedicated to Para-Alpine skiing, Para-cross-country and Para-snowboard.

Both federations met at the International Olympic Committee's headquarters in Lausanne to sign the deal.

Previously, the IPC had acted as the sole governing body for Para-skiing and snowboarding, but the new agreement means that the FIS Sub-Committee for Para-sport will liaise between the two federations on technical matters.

Going forward, the agreement sets out the respective roles of FIS and the IPC and how each organisation is involved in Para-snow sport.

IPC President Andrew Parsons welcomed the new cooperation and hoped it would inspire the development and expansion of the sport.

"We have a long and strong relationship with FIS and we see this new agreement as an important step to strengthen World Para Snow Sports," he said.

"We have seen the results achieved by the athletes and the success of Para-snow sports competitions in recent years.

"With FIS support and expertise, we can develop the sports even further, reaching more athletes and countries."

The FIS Sub-Committee will meet twice a year during the FIS Technical Meetings, to which IPC representatives will be invited to attend.

The assistance provided by FIS will also include technical documentation such as check-lists, FIS rules updates, technical delegates, education pathways and networking such as facilitating contact with potential organisers.

"The continued cooperation with the International Paralympic Committee is a positive and important way to continue to guarantee that Para-snow sports can be carried out on the highest level with the cooperation of the two key governing bodies working together," said FIS President Gian Franco Kasper.

"The establishment of the sub-committee is a key development to ensure quality competitions for the athletes."