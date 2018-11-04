Russia's 22-year-old Karen Khachanov produced the biggest of a sequence of shock results at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Paris Masters today as he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final.

Khachanov beat the Serbian, who will assume the world number one ranking tomorrow, 7-5, 6-4 in one hour and 37 minutes at the AccorHotels Arena, ending his 22-match unbeaten run in the process.

"It means the world to me," said the world number 18, who beat three top 10 players en-route to the final in John Isner, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

"It's one of the biggest titles in my career so far.

"I couldn't be happier to end the season like this, to win against Novak Djokovic, the number one in the world."

Russia's Karen Khachanov, right, is congratulated by runner-up Novak Djokovic after his surprise success at the ATP Paris Masters ©Getty Images

Khachanov will rise to world number 11 tomorrow after becoming the first Russian since Nikolay Davydenko in 2009 to win an ATP Masters 1000 title.

He hit 31 winners as he pulled off one of the surprise results of the tennis year in his final tournament of the season.

Despite the loss,14-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, 31, who defeated Swiss legend Roger Federer in three sets yesterday evening, will still overtake Rafael Nadal at the top of the world rankings.

Djokovic, a four-time winner in Paris who has been suffering from flu-like symptoms all week, added: "I don't feel too good today but I'd like to give respect to Karen for playing a great match today and he deserves to win.

"He deserves his trophy and I am sure we will see a lot of great matches from him in the future."