Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both made it through to the quarter-finals today the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Paris Masters.

At what is the final World Tour Masters 1000 event of the season, twenty-time grand slam champion and current world number three Federer made it through with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Italy’s Fabio Fognini at the Palais Omnisports.

Djokovic meanwhile, advanced after Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur retired with a back injury.

The 31-year old Serb, who has won both Wimbledon and the US Open this year, will take the world number one spot on Monday.

Novak Djokovic won 72 percent of the points on his first serve ©Getty Images

In Federer’s match the Swiss was forced to save two break points when serving at 4-3 in the second set but held on and them immediately broke Fognini’s serve to love to seal the victory.

In contrast Djokovic was handed his win by default when his opponent Dzumhir decided he could not continue.

The Serb was leading 6-1, 2-1 at the time and will now face Marin Cilic in the next round, after the Croat beat Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

Federer meanwhile, will face Japan’s Kei Nishikori.