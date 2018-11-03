The International Boxing Association (AIBA) face the prospect of being suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following its decision to overwhelmingly elect Gafur Rakhimov as its permanent President at its Congress here today.

AIBA delegates ignored a clear warning from the IOC that electing a man described as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals" was a red-line they should not cross.

But, in the end, it made little difference as Rakhimov received 86 votes to comfortably beat his only rival, Kazakhstan's Serik Konakbayev, at the end of a chaotic day which at times descended into farce due to problems with the electronic voting system.

The IOC reaction to Rakhimov's election was swift and firm.

"We take note of the decisions taken by the AIBA Congress in Moscow," IOC Presidential spokesman Mark Adams told insidethegames.

"The IOC has made it clear from the outset that there are issues of grave concern with AIBA regarding judging, finance, and the anti- doping programme, and with governance - which includes but is not limited to the election of the AIBA President."

Gafur Rakhimov polled 86 of 134 votes to be elected President of AIBA, something which has upset the IOC and could lead to them suspending the world governing body ©Boxing Federation of Russia

Rakhimov is on a United States Treasury Department sanctions list for alleged links to international heroin trafficking.

The sanctions bar US citizens and companies from doing business with him.

Rakhimov denies wrongdoing and is currently appealing to have his name removed from the blacklist.

Suspension of AIBA would mean they would not be involved in organising the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020.

Instead, a new organisation could be formed to help the IOC plan and organise qualifying tournaments for the Games.

Among those who could be involved in a new breakaway group could be Serik Konakbayev, the Kazakh beaten by Rakhimov.

He had already arranged to travel to Lausanne next week to hold talks with the IOC.

The position with AIBA is set to be top of the agenda when the IOC Executive Board is due to hold its next meeting in Tokyo between November 30 and December 2.

"It should also be noted that any further actions by the IOC will be taken not simply on decisions and statements by AIBA, but also by the successful implementation of such decisions and a clear roadmap for long term sustainable reform of the Federation", Adams told insidethegames.

"Whatever the results of the deliberations of the IOC Executive Board, we will continue to make all efforts to protect the athletes and to have a boxing tournament at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

Boxing's status on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 remains uncertain following the election of Gafur Rakhimov as AIBA President in Moscow today ©Getty Images

But the IOC have also refused to fully guarantee the participation of boxing in the Japanese capital in two years.

"In the meantime, and until further notice, the previous IOC Executive Board decisions, including most recently of July 2018, remain in place, including the reservation of the right to review the inclusion of boxing on the programme of both the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, and freezing of all contacts with AIBA, except the ones on the working level which are necessary to implement the respective IOC decisions," Adams said.

Earlier, during his five-minute presentation to the Congress, 67-year-old Rakhimov had tried to reassure delegates that his election would jeopardise the position of boxing in the Olympics.

"Boxing will definitely be on the Tokyo Olympic Games programme, and also in Paris [2024] and Los Angeles [2028], just like any future Olympic Games," he told them.

"It’s in no way linked to your choice of AIBA President, because if any temporary issues arise between AIBA and the IOC, linked to the election of any AIBA official, including me, in that case we know how to solve them.

"Boxing and the Olympic Games are inseparable."

