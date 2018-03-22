The European Olympic Committees' Athletes' Commission met for the first time after the election of its 12 new members in October.

The panel gathered in Tallinn in Estonia, the home country of chairman Gerd Kanter.

Kanter, a discus thrower, welcomed attending members of the Commission including Turkish basketball player Nevriye Yilmaz and Irish hockey player David Harte.

Winter sports were represented by Slovakian biathlete Jana Daubnerova, Norwegian cross-country skier Eldar Ronning, Finnish freestyle skier Mikko Ronkainen and Polish speed skater Luiza Zlotkowska.

Slovakia's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Danka Bartekova, the vice chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, also attended.

Gerd Kanter is the chairman of the EOC Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

Included in discussions were the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and planning for next year's European Athletes Forum.

The representation of the Athletes' Commission at the European Games, European Youth Olympic Festival and Games of the Small States of Europe was also on the agenda.

Also discussed was the implementation of National Athletes' Commissions during a four-year period ending in 2021, and the creating of an EOC profile on social network Instagram.

After the meeting, the athletes took part in curling at Tallinn Curling Arena.