Italian Gianni Moscon won the International Cycling Union (UCI) Tour of Guangxi in China with a nine second advantage as Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands won his second sprint victory of the week.

Moscon of Team Sky triumphed in 20 hours 39min and 56secs, maintaining his nine second advantage over Felix Großschartner of Austria and Bora-Hansgrohe who came in second with 20:40.05.

The podium was completed by Sergei Chernetski of Russia and Astana who came in third with 20:40.10.

"It's the best way to end the season this, winning," Moscon told Velonews.

"I'm really happy to have won the race and now I go back home really happy."

Italy's Gianni Moscon celebrates winning the Tour of Guangxi ©Getty Images

The Italian also stated his intention to compete in 2019's Giro D'Italia, one of the three Grand Tours, for the first time.

"I really would like to do the Giro and try to be in good shape there," he said after finishing 20th, within the peloton, today.

Jakobsen of Quick-Step Floors was the victor of stage six in 3:42.53, winning his second sprint of the competition as the top 91 all finished on the same time.

The final stage took place over 169 kilometres, beginning and ending in Guilin via Yangshuo.

He beat Germany's Bora-Hansgrohe duo Pascal Ackermann and Rudiger Selig to the finish line.

The race was the last of the men's UCI World Tour season.

Britain's Simon Yates had already won the overall crown for Mitchelton–-Scott.