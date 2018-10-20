A key 2019 Winter Universiade venue has been tested after a figure skating competition was held in Krasnoyarsk.

The Platinum Ice Arena hosted a leg of the Russian Cup in the Siberian city.

As well as figure skating, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at next year's Winter Universiade will be held at the venue.

"In my opinion, the test figure skating competitions have started very successfully," said Alexander Kogan, the director general of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia.

"Platinum Ice Arena provides quite comfortable conditions for the athletes.

Ceremonies will be held at the Universiade venue, as well as figure skating ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

"My previous visit to Krasnoyarsk, more than a month ago, cleared up all the issues of holding the competitions in Krasnoyarsk at a top level."

Maxim Urazov, the head of the Organising Committee, said that preparations were stepping up a gear with the Winter Universiade taking place in March.

"Platinum Ice Arena is a key venue for us, because here the Opening and the Closing Ceremonies of the Games, as well as the figure skating competitions will be held," he said.

"The crucial thing now is to perform the tasks and the job, scheduled for each day, and to welcome with smiles and hospitality all our guests in Krasnoyarsk in March 2019."

Krasnoyarsk 2019 will run between March 2 and 12.