Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade volunteers at a training session held in Ulyanovsk.

Forty-thousand applications were reportedly made to volunteer for the event which will be held from March 2 to 12.

Volunteers from 15 regions of Russia will be whittled down to a final tally of 5,000.

The final list will be confirmed by the end of 2018.

The recruitment centre is still interviewing potential volunteers through in-person and online interviews.

Once selected, volunteers will be required to attend training sessions which includes English courses and knowing the history of Krasnoyarsk.

The training session that Putin attended was like a game show, with the President reading out sporting questions.

The Russian President took part in the training session by asking sporting questions to the volunteers ©FISU

The participants had to answer them within a minute.

Following the training, Putin then made a speech to the volunteers and discussed the upcoming event.

"A very interesting stage of life and personal career is ahead of you," he said.

"Because it's not only about your professional advancement, it's also about your personal growth for sure."

The Krasnoyarsk Games will be the 29th edition of the event and is set to welcome more than 3,000 athletes from 50 countries.

Athletes will compete in 73 medal events across 11 winter sports.