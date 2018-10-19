Australian city Sydney will host the fourth edition of the Invictus Games from tomorrow.

The event, founded by British Royal Family member Prince Harry, is for injured, wounded or sick members of the armed forces.

Venues at the Sydney Olympic Park - which was used during the 2000 Summer Olympics and Paralympics - will be utilised throughout the event.

The curtain will be officially raised tomorrow with an Opening Ceremony at the world-famous Sydney Opera House.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - are in Australia to attend.

They will be joined by 500 athletes on the forecourt of the building.

Australia will be hosting the Games for the first time ©Invictus Games

"The Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 will be a wonderful moment for our international visitors, our Australian team and the family and friends who have shared their recovery journey," said the event's chief executive Patrick Kidd.

"Seeing how much it means to them to be able to represent their country again will be overwhelmingly powerful."

Archery, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, road cycling, sailing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis are the sports on the programme, alongside a Jaguar Land Rover driving challenge.

Eighteen countries are competing including Australia, Britain, United States, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Games will conclude on October 27.