Superhero Series, the United Kingdom’s first disability sports series, have announced a collaboration with the Endeavour Fund.

Endeavour Fund are the charity behind the multi-sport Invictus Games, which features wounded or traumatised war veterans.

The partnership is part of the ambition of Series founder Paralympian Sophia Warner to bridge the gap between the traditionally separate spheres of injured ex-military sport and wider disability sport.

Warner, a London 2012 Paralympian, founded the series give the United Kingdom’s 12 million people with disabilities an inspirational goal and give them the opportunity to take part in sport.

After holding two events as part of the inaugural series last year, which featured more than 3,000 people, Warner hopes partnership will help extend its success in the second year.

"I see this collaboration as a natural progression in disability sport," she said.

"After all, the stronger and more far-reaching our community, the more effective it will be at creating change.

"Injured servicemen and women embody the Superhero spirit in so many ways and will be a huge inspiration to Everyday Superheroes taking part.

"In return, I hope our events give them a positive focus on their road to recovery."

The collaboration started when one the architects of the Invictus Games, David Wiseman, brought along some children from his disability swimming club, Stingrays, to take part in the debut event last year.

The first Winter Wonderwheels event was held in December ©Super Hero Series

Wiseman is a leading force behind Endeavour Fund, which has supported the sporting ambitions of over 2,000 veterans wounded or injured in service.

As well as the Invictus Games, the charity also work on adaptive programmes, including Row2Recovery and Op SURF UK.

"After my experience at Superhero Tri, Endeavour Fund entered 25 injured servicemen and women into Superhero Series’ second event in December, npower Winter Wonderwheels, and everyone just loved it," Wiseman said.

"For the next Superhero Tri this August we plan to significantly increase that number.”

As part of its collaboration, Endeavour Fund will be helping participants and spectators try adventure sport tasters on the day.

Wiseman and other ex-servicemen and women, including fellow Invictus Games architect Stuart Croxford, will also become team captains for the "Celebrity Superhero Tri".

They will be united with competition winning teammates from the general public, who will race alongside high-profile figures from sport and television, including Adam Hills, Billy Monger and David Weir.

The Superhero Tri event consists of unique solo or relay triathlon challenges, with the first held on August 17 in 2017.

The second is due to be held on August 18.

Winter Wonderwheels features solo or team challenges where people can run, wheel, walk, scoot, push or be pushed around three lakeside courses.

The first was held on December 3.