International Boxing Association (AIBA) Interim President Gafur Rakhimov has been banned from attending the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games here by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), insidethegames can reveal.

IOC director general Christophe de Kepper confirmed in a letter to AIBA National Federations, seen by insidethegames, that Rakhimov "will not be accredited for the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018".

The IOC has "maintained its freeze on all contacts with AIBA except at a working level", De Kepper adds, amid a governance crisis which has put boxing's place on the Olympic programme in serious jeopardy.

More follows