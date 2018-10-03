The Swaziland Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association has confirmed that it will change its name after the country was re-named Eswatini.

The organisation will now be called the Eswatini Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association.

It comes after the country's King Mswati, an absolute monarch, decided on the change in April.

He announced the move during celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Swazi independence.

King Mswati had reportedly been referring to the tiny African country as Eswatini for years.

The new name means "Land of the Swazis".

King Mswati changed the country's name in April ©Getty Images

"Whenever we go abroad, people refer to us as Switzerland," the King was reported as saying.

The change has been reflected on the International Olympic Committee's website.

Competing as Swaziland, the country appeared at 10 editions of the Summer Olympics and one Winter Games.

They have never won a medal.